Medical manufacturing set to drive growth in Phoenix market

Arizona leaders want to be at the forefront of an emerging sector in the U.S. that has been driving demand for more lab space.

Alongside semiconductors, the state sees health care as another big target to grow and diversify Arizona’s economy.

In the Phoenix market, major investments are being made to establish an ecosystem for manufacturing, research and development and innovation in the industry.

That includes the existing bioscience corridors and upcoming projects such as the Discovery Oasis campus in north Phoenix that are already being considered by companies around the world.

