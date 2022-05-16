MCCCD names new president of Phoenix College

PHOENIX — Just days after announcing a shakeup of finalists for the job, the Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) has named the new president of Phoenix College.

Kimberly Britt, who has been the vice president of academic affairs at Phoenix College and the accreditation liaison officer at the MCCCD, will take over the top position at the college from Clyne Namuo, who has been serving as interim president since March 2021.

She will begin her new job on June 1.

“I am so honored and humbled to be selected as the next president of Phoenix College,” Britt said in a statement. “It has been incredible to work alongside PC leadership and I look forward to continuing this crucial work as president, guiding staff and faculty as we pursue the best academic opportunities for our students and uphold the mission and values of the Maricopa Community Colleges.”

