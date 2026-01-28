Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
McCarthy Building Cos. buys vacant Tempe hotel for $27.5M to create training campus

A vacant Tempe hotel near the airport will be turned into a learning and development center for one of the largest construction firms in the country.

McCarthy Building Cos. acquired DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel, located at the corner of Priest Drive and Broadway Road, for $27.5 million in January, according to Tempe-based real estate database Vizzda LLC.

The 12-acre campus — the first of its kind — will be used by thousands of McCarthy employees for “people development, innovation, leadership programming and company culture,” McCarthy's chief regional strategy officer Antonya Williams told the Phoenix Business Journal in a statement.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

