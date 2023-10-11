Mayo Clinic working to attract innovators to Discovery Oasis biotech corridor

PHOENIX — As Phoenix City Council prepares to vote Oct. 18 on Mayo Clinic's Discovery Oasis biotech and health corridor proposal in north Phoenix, work is underway to bring companies to the site.

Dr. Steven Lester, medical director of Discovery Oasis, said the team is actively meeting with healthcare innovators to be part of the 120-acre biotech hub, which spans one mile south of Loop 101, between 56th and 64th streets, just north of Mayo Clinic's hospital campus in north Phoenix.

"We are truly excited about the prospects of making an announcement in that area," said Lester, who also is a cardiologist and health care futurist for Mayo Clinic.

City officials are excited about the project, said Nick Wood, partner with Snell & Wilmer and zoning attorney for Mayo Clinic. Wood represented Mayo Clinic in an Oct. 5 Phoenix Planning Commission hearing, where the Commission unanimously recommended that the Discovery Oasis project, via the amendments to the Desert Ridge Specific Plan, move forward to City Council for approval.

