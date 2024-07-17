Mayo Clinic again recognized as top Phoenix-area hospital by U.S. News

Several Phoenix hospitals were highlighted in the latest U.S. News & World report, with Mayo Clinic in Phoenix ranking at the top of the heap once again.

In the U.S. News 2024-2025 report of the best hospitals in the nation released on July 16, the Mayo Clinic’s Phoenix location was recognized as one of 20 hospitals in the nation in the report’s honor roll, in addition to the hospital's main location in Rochester, Minnesota. It is the second straight year the hospital made the magazine’s honor roll after being a late addition last year, and the 12th-straight year the hospital has led Arizona in the rankings.

Similar to the 2023-2024 edition of the report, Mayo Clinic had 10 of its adult specialties ranked. The highest-ranked specialty was in the Diabetes & Endocrinology category, coming in at No. 13.

