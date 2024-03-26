Massive proposed campus could bring hundreds of software jobs to Mesa

MESA, AZ — A multi-phased campus eyed for Mesa's Elliot Road Technology Corridor could create hundreds of new jobs.

The project proposal was filed in Mesa by Patrick Hallman of Phoenix-based architecture firm C&H Associates LLC to develop a "software solutions center" that would span 650,000 square feet across 24.9 acres at 9236 E. Prairie Ave., near Elliot and Ellsworth roads. The center would be built for C&H's client, G.AI Solutions LLC.

A search of G.AI Solutions LLC in the Arizona Corporation Commission shows the entity was incorporated in December 2023 and formed in February. Hallman is listed as the statutory agent while Peng Khoon Tan, who lists a Singapore address, is listed under principal information for G.AI Solutions LLC.

The land is owned by San Diego-based Sunbelt Investment Holdings Inc. [bizjournals.com] (SIHI) — a major land developer in the Valley, particularly in Mesa.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.