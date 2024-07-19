Maricopa County tops nationwide list for economic development

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has been ranked No. 1 in the country for economic growth in the past year for its substantial surge in jobs and investment from businesses.

The Site Selection publication ranked counties in the U.S. based on number of projects from January 2023 through March 2024, in addition to investments and jobs.

Maricopa County was followed on the list by counties with large population and workforce centers such as Houston, Atlanta, Dallas and Columbus, Ohio, among others.

The county was also recognized for its funding and workforce training through its In Demand Industry Prioritization program for the health care, construction, advanced manufacturing, transportation and logistics, IT and finance industries.

Chris Camacho, CEO of Greater Phoenix Economic Council, said that community and business leaders have "worked tirelessly for decades to create an attractive operating environment and nationally renowned industry hubs that are conducive to diverse categories of companies."

