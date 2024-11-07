Maricopa County to auction off former animal shelter land near Cubs' spring training facility

Maricopa County is auctioning off the land in Mesa next door to the Chicago Cubs spring training facilities that formerly housed an animal shelter run by Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

The shelter, which closed several years ago, has been razed and the county is auctioning off 3.11 acres as vacant land. The land has been appraised for $4.75 million, which will serve as the minimum bid.

The property, located at 2630 W. Rio Salado Parkway, is located next to the Cubs practice, training, and player facilities, which are west of Sloan Park, the stadium where Cactus League spring training games are played.

