Maricopa County Community Colleges buys former Target office for $27M in all-cash deal

Maricopa County Community College District just plopped down $27 million in cash for Tempe office space that will serve as its new headquarters.

New York-based Widewaters sold the 25.29-acre property, which includes 188,960 square feet of office space, to the community college district after buying that property in August from Target Corp. for $20.5 million, according to Tempe-based real estate data firm Vizzda LLC.

Two office buildings at 8530-8550 S. Priest Drive previously served as the Target Financial Center. Target had invested $8 million into that property in 2019, but its staff never ended up moving back in after the pandemic hit.

