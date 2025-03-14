Maricopa County among nation's biggest population growth in 2024, census figures show

PHOENIX — Metro areas grew faster than other places around the United States last year, and fewer locales exemplified that trend more than the Valley.

The new Vintage 2024 Population Estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that Maricopa County had the third largest numeric growth between July 1, 2023 and July 1, 2024, with 57,471 new residents in the county during that period — significantly more than the approximately 30,000 people new residents from the previous annual period.

Only Harris County, Texas — where Houston is located — and Miami-Dade County, Florida saw larger numbers last year, with 105,852 and 64,211 new residents, respectively.

