Magna's massive Mesa factory to assemble Waymo vehicles

MESA, AZ — We now know who Magna International is working with at its sprawling new manufacturing facility in Mesa.

Self-driving vehicle company Waymo LLC — the subsidiary of technology giant Alphabet Inc. — confirmed through a spokesperson Aug. 27 that it was partnering with Magna "on the integration of our fully autonomous driving technology from their new location in Arizona.

"We have a long and productive relationship with the city of Mesa and look forward to working here with Magna as we continue to grow," the spokesperson added.

The Waymo spokesperson declined to provide details about how many of the company's vehicles would be assembled at Magna's Mesa facility, or about how many of those vehicles would be deployed in the Phoenix market. But Forbes first reported on Aug. 26 [forbes.com] that the facility will outfit thousands of Waymo's electric Jaguar SUVs as part of a rapid expansion effort. Currently, all final assembly of Waymo vehicles is completed at a Magna facility in Detroit, Forbes [bizjournals.com] noted.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.