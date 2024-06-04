Maggiore family searches for new Valley location for Tomaso’s legacy restaurant

The family of the late-Phoenix chef Tomaso Maggiore has pulled out of the location where it was going to build a restaurant to honor their father and are currently looking for a new space.

A year ago, Tomaso’s Italian Restaurant, which opened in Phoenix in 1977, closed forever.

But the family of Tomaso Maggiore, which includes prominent chef and restaurateur Joey Maggiore, had leased the building across the street on the northeast corner of 32nd Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix in the former Bank of America space.

The family planned to open a new restaurant, Il Massetos, in 2024. Il Massetos translates as “Tomaso” in the Sicilian language.

Recently, however, the Maggiores have ended the lease at the 32nd Street space and are in search of a new location to build Il Massetos.

