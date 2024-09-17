Made in Arizona: Valley restaurateurs put million-dollar twist on official state drink

AZ Lemonade Stand is an up-and-coming beverage brand that is taking the Valley by storm.

The company did $1.35 million in sales last year and is projected to do $2.75 million this year. The sales goal for 2025 is even loftier, at $5 million.

Founded in 2020 by chef Tom D’Ambrosio and his business partner Kyle Hollenbeck, the brand had 700 accounts by the end of 2023. As of September 2024, AZ Lemonade Stand is sold in more than 60 Fry’s locations, and is available in over 1,000 retail locations throughout the Grand Canyon State.

The Arizona natives and friends, who met at Shea Middle School in Phoenix, are also partners in Aioli Gourmet Burgers where they started serving homemade lemonade — Arizona’s official state drink — in mason jars.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.