Made in Arizona: Restaurateurs get traction for popular vegan dish

Phoenix-based Hot Sauce and Pepper, a family-owned soul food truck, is quickly expanding and making vegan cuisine a hot commodity in the Valley.

Founded by husband and wife duo Tajia and Aaron Junior, Hot Sauce and Pepper recently started selling its signature Caulifyah dish to wholesale customers. The spicy deep-fried cauliflower dish is similar to buffalo chicken tenders.

In September 2024, Sugar Jam the Southern Kitchen, a Scottsdale-based soul food restaurant, was the first eatery to add the vegan dish to its menu. Caulifyah is not available for retail, but the company wants to take it in that direction in the near future. Tajia said that she is looking into retailers such as Sprouts and Target.

