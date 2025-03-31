Made in Arizona: Niche coffee brand grows revenue to high six figures

Daphnie Kelly did not let a brain injury or the pandemic stop her from taking her niche coffee business to the next level.

It has been full steam ahead for the Goodyear resident in growing her Avondale business Modern Grind Coffee during the past few years in the wake of some potentially devastating setbacks.

With that persistence, the restaurateur was able to elevate the company from roughly $8,000 annual revenue in 2020 to $650,000 in 2024. Kelly projects $750,000 in 2025.

What sets this coffee purveyor's brand apart, Kelley said, is its unique flavor blend. She worked with a local roaster to create signature blends, including white coffee, which Kelly said not many shops do.

