Luxury tiny home on wheels debuts at Barrett-Jackson auction to benefit Arizona Housing Fund

SCOTTSDALE — A tiny home on wheels is on display at the Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Fall Auction in an effort to raise money for the Arizona Housing Fund.

Founded in 2025, Scottsdale-based myHausing is unveiling its 26-foot-long home during the auction this week.

For every 200-square-foot home sold during the auction this week, myHausing will donate $2,500 to the Arizona Housing Fund, while offering buyers a $1,000 discount when they make a direct donation of $25 or more to the Arizona Housing Fund.

Founded in 2019 by Howard Epstein, national executive of OREO/Real Estate Asset Sales at Bank of America, the nonprofit has raised more than $2 million, granting $1.9 million to 11 nonprofit housing projects that have housed more than 646 formerly homeless individuals around the state.

