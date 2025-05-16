Luxury auto storage firm eyes Fender's Scottsdale HQ for new development

A Southern California auto storage and social club is looking to steer into the Valley.

Finish Line Auto Club submitted documents to the City of Scottsdale requesting approval to build a country club-esque luxury car storage facility for car collectors at a site that's currently home to Fender's Scottsdale headquarters.

The California-based firm plans to build out a 125,000-square-foot “car condo” facility complete with a 13,000-square-foot social club, Principal Tony Principe confirmed to the Business Journal.

“We're going to introduce some new (garage) sizes, amenities and features within the garages themselves,” Principe said. “But the common areas are where we're really putting a lot of energy and focus on in Scottsdale.”

