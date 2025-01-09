Lucid to pay $258,000 settlement with terminated Arizona workers

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Lucid Group Inc. has agreed to pay more than $250,000 in a settlement with terminated workers who engaged in union organization efforts at the luxury electric vehicle maker’s Casa Grande plant south of Phoenix.

The National Labor Relations Board approved the formal settlement with California-based Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) at the end of 2024. The settlement stems from “unfair labor practice charges” filed in 2023 by the United Auto Workers union after the electric vehicle maker fired three workers — Amie Hansen, Chad Brewer and Rolando Caudillo — all of whom were involved in union organization activities.

The UAW filed the unfair labor practice charges with the NLRB and in September, the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona issued a temporary injunction against Lucid, ordering it to reinstate workers’ employment pending decision of the case.

