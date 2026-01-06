Lucid to begin Arizona production of robotaxis with Uber and Nuro later this year

Lucid Group Inc. plans to begin production in Arizona later this year of its robotaxis being developed with Uber Technologies and Nuro, the California-based electric vehicle company announced Monday.

The companies started testing engineering prototypes of the robotaxis last month in San Francisco, marking an important milestone in development and validation of the service ahead of its launch in the Bay Area in late 2026, according to Lucid's announcement.

Nuro is leading the testing, which is supervised by autonomous vehicle operators. In the coming months, more than 100 Lucid Gravity vehicles will join the fleet as the companies continue to validate the robotaxi service.

