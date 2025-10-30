Lucid partners with Nvidia to launch autonomous cars for consumers

Lucid Group Inc. plans to launch what it describes as the first Level 4 autonomous vehicles for consumers to be manufactured in Arizona, with a new Nvidiazjournals.com] partnership.

Newark, California-based Lucid (Nasdaq: LCID) said Tuesday it's integrating Nvidia’s DRIVE AGX Thor accelerated computers and DRIVE AV software into the company’s upcoming midsize electric vehicle lineup, which is slated to launch in 2026.

“We’ve already set the benchmark in core EV attributes with proprietary technology that results in unmatched range, efficiency, space, performance, and handling," Marc Winterhoff, interim CEO of Lucid, said in a statement. "Now, we’re taking the next step by combining cutting-edge AI with Lucid’s engineering excellence to deliver the smartest and safest autonomous vehicles on the road. Partnering with Nvidia, we’re proud to continue powering American innovation leadership in the global quest for autonomous mobility.”

