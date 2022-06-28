Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Lucid Motors to lease more than 1,300 acres in Casa Grande

Lucid plant.png
Lucid Motors and Pinal County documents
An image shows the Lucid factory in Casa Grande, Arizona. In June 2022, Pinal County approved a development agreement and lease with Lucid for 1,300-plus acres around its plant.
Lucid plant.png
Posted at 8:40 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 11:40:45-04

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved a lease and purchase agreement with Lucid Group Inc. for more than 1,300 acres around the company’s existing facility, in a 4-1 vote. It also approved a $126 million bond in a 4-1 vote.

The county manager said the lease will bring Lucid's overall site to about 2,000 acres, or the size of an OEM auto manufacturer campus. The county also said this would enable Lucid to produce its full line and have a supplier park.

Citing an economic impact report that was not included in the agenda, the county said Lucid could hire more than 6,000 when the "full vision" is built out. Over 20 years, the county added that the economic output would total an estimated $256 billion, while the tax revenue from Pinal County is expected to total $352 million.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Javier Soto and Katie Raml weeknights on ABC15!