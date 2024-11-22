LPGA shifts Phoenix tour stop to different golf course

CHANDLER, AZ — The LPGA Tour is moving its event in Arizona to another Valley golf course for the 2025 tournament, coinciding with the professional women’s golf league lining up its largest total prize fund for the upcoming season.

Keeping Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) as the title sponsor and adding Wild Horse Pass as the presenting sponsor, the 2025 Valley LPGA Tour event – the Ford Championship – will be held March 27-30 at Whirlwind Golf Club in Wild Horse Pass in Chandler.

In 2024, the LPGA returned to the Valley after moving the Founders Cup to another market. The 2024 event was held at Seville Golf & Country Club in Gilbert and was won by American golfer Nelly Korda.

The 2025 Ford Championship will have a total purse of $2.25 million, the same as the 2024 purse.

