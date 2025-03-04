Longtime Arizona boxing and MMA commissioner retires

Joe Pennington has retired as one of the leaders of the Arizona Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission after having the job for more than 24 years.

Pennington was appointed to the state’s boxing and MMA commission in 2001 by Gov. Jane Hull and served in the next four administrations – Janet Napolitano, Jan Brewer, Doug Ducey, and Katie Hobbs. His final commission meeting was Feb. 21.

The Boxing and MMA Commission regulates and supervises all boxing, kickboxing, tough man and mixed martial arts events in the state to make sure its promoters, athletes and spectators are in compliance with state laws and regulations. The commission falls under the Arizona Department of Gaming.

