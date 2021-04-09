Local First Arizona launches recovery center to help communities bounce back from pandemic losses

PHOENIX — Local First Arizona is launching the Arizona Economic Recovery Center to provide support to help every community in the state build back from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the help and support from Sen. Mark Kelly and Gov. Doug Ducey, the center will help leaders and community organizations work together and compete for grants and stimulus funds that will help sustainably build back Arizona’s economy, according to an announcement from Local First.

“Arizona is at a turning point. While faring better nationally than most states, we also have an opportunity to help shape what local economies look like in the coming decades and ensure every corner of Arizona has the opportunity to succeed”, Local First Arizona CEO Kimber Lanning said in a statement.

