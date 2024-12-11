LG Energy's East Valley battery plant construction pushes ahead

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — LG Energy Solution will ramp up hiring for its $5.5 billion Arizona battery project in 2025 as it continues building the first phase of its manufacturing plant in metro Phoenix.

Its first factory, totaling more than 1 million square feet, is currently about 35% completed, according to the town of Queen Creek's latest update on the project at its Dec. 4 Town Council meeting.

The South Korean company started vertical construction on the facility earlier this year and is expected to deliver the building by the end of 2025 for its cylindrical batteries for electric vehicles.

