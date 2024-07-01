Watch Now
LG Energy Solution hits pause on second Arizona battery plant

The decision does not impact the construction of the first plant, which is expected to start production in 2026
LG Energy.jpg
Posted at 8:48 AM, Jul 01, 2024

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — LG Energy Solution says it's temporarily pausing construction plans for the second phase of its $5.5 billion battery manufacturing plant in Arizona.

LGES has been planning to develop two battery plants in Queen Creek including a cylindrical battery factory for electric vehicles and an energy storage system (ESS) battery factory.

The company is expected to become Queen Creek's largest employer, creating nearly 4,000 jobs.

Vertical construction on its cylindrical battery factory started earlier this year and will not be impacted by the South Korean tech giant's decision to pause plans for its second plant, according to the company.

Production is expected to start in 2026 on the LGES battery plant that's currently under construction by general contractor Yates Construction and designed by Ware Malcomb.

