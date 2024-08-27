Latinas contribute $1.3 trillion to GDP, new data shows

A new report indicates Latinas in the U.S. contributed more than $1.3 trillion in gross domestic product in 2021, representing 50% growth over a decade.

The U.S. Latina GDP report, released Monday and funded by Bank of America, is the first of its kind focused on research for the economic contribution of the nation’s Hispanic female population.

Led by professors Matthew Fienup of California Lutheran University, and David Hayes-Bautista, UCLA Geffen School of Medicine, the report found that U.S. Latina GDP grew at 2.7 times the rate of the GDP of non-Hispanic women between 2010 to 2021, according to a BofA announcement.

