Latest Inc. 5000 list sees increase in Arizona companies ranked

Two Arizona companies are in the top 1% and another 14 are in the top 10% among the latest Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

In all, a total of 156 Arizona companies appeared on the 2022 list, which compiles small businesses’ rates of growth over the past three years and ranks them accordingly. That’s 40 more companies than were on the 2021 list, making this the fourth-straight year that Arizona has seen an increase.

Leading the pack for the Grand Canyon State at No. 32 was Scottsdale-based Qwick, a “staffing-as-a-service” company that provides an on-demand labor marketplace for food and beverage businesses that posted 10,076% of growth since 2018.

Hot on Qwick’s heels was No. 37 Emerge, a Scottsdale transportation and logistics software firm that provides access to the latest market conditions so shippers and carriers can adapt in real time. That company saw growth of 8,953% over the past three years.

