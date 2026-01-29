Largest condo in Old Town Scottsdale listed for $6.5M

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A newly remodeled 5,119-square-foot penthouse suite on the top corner of Optima Camelview Village in Old Town Scottsdale is listed for $6.5 million.

"This unit is the largest condo in all of Old Town Scottsdale," said Jason Glimcher, founder of The Glimcher Team at Compass Real Estate and listing agent for the property. "That includes the Ritz-Carlton Villas and it includes Ascent at The Phoenician. Neither one has a unit of this size."

While a luxury condo at Ritz-Carlton sold for $6.48 million in August 2025, the unit was only 3,191 square feet, putting it at $2,030.71 per square foot, the highest price per square foot on an apartment-style dwelling in Arizona. Another condo at Ascent at the Phoenician Camelback Residences sold for $4.97 million in November.

