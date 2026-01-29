Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Largest condo in Old Town Scottsdale listed for $6.5M

The 5,119-square-foot unit at Optima Camelview is the largest condominium in the Valley
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Huge condo in Old Town Scottsdale
Posted
and last updated

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A newly remodeled 5,119-square-foot penthouse suite on the top corner of Optima Camelview Village in Old Town Scottsdale is listed for $6.5 million.

"This unit is the largest condo in all of Old Town Scottsdale," said Jason Glimcher, founder of The Glimcher Team at Compass Real Estate and listing agent for the property. "That includes the Ritz-Carlton Villas and it includes Ascent at The Phoenician. Neither one has a unit of this size."

While a luxury condo at Ritz-Carlton sold for $6.48 million in August 2025, the unit was only 3,191 square feet, putting it at $2,030.71 per square foot, the highest price per square foot on an apartment-style dwelling in Arizona. Another condo at Ascent at the Phoenician Camelback Residences sold for $4.97 million in November.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen