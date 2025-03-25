Kura Sushi chain makes Scottsdale part of its 2025 expansion plan

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Kura Revolving Sushi Bar, a national restaurant chain, plans to open a Scottsdale location at the Promenade Scottsdale retail center at 16495 N. Scottsdale Road as part of a larger expansion effort in 2025.

The new restaurant is already in its “soft opening” phase and is expected to hold a grand opening on March 28.

This will be the third Kura location in the Valley, with stores in Chandler and Phoenix that opened in 2021. Kura’s Scottsdale store will be taking over the space at the Promenade once occupied by Flo’s New Asian Cuisine.

