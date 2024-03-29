Watch Now
Kohler secures federal funding for decarbonization at huge Arizona plant

Up to $51.2 million will be used at the plant near Casa Grande in Pinal County
Posted at 9:08 AM, Mar 29, 2024
CASA GRANDE, AZ — Kohler Co. plans to significantly reduce carbon dioxide emissions from its new Arizona manufacturing plant with the support of the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Energy recently selected the Wisconsin-based manufacturer of bath and shower fixtures for up to $51.2 million in awards for an electric boiler and microgrid system at its factory in Casa Grande, south of Phoenix in Pinal County.

Kohler expects this to prevent at least 7,865 megatons of CO2e from being released annually, meaning it will reduce 90% or more in so-called pressing process emissions.

