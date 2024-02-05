Kohler Co. manufacturing plant now expected to start operations in 2024

CASA GRANDE, AZ — Significant progress has been made on Wisconsin-based Kohler Co.'s manufacturing project in Arizona for its Sterling Vikrell bath and shower fixtures.

The 1 million-square-foot Casa Grande plumbing products factory reached substantial completion by the end of 2023. It's expected to be operational by mid-2024.

At a cost of $300 million, the plant will continue to be built out with manufacturing equipment being installed throughout this year and into early 2025 as Kohler begins hiring for myriad roles that the company has said will offer competitive wages and benefits.

The manufacturing facility will comprise an ancillary warehouse, distribution center and office space and is expected to employ more than 400 people, the company announced in 2022.

Kohler's Arizona facility, its second Vikrell production plant, is located south of the Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway at the northeast corner of Ethington and Clayton roads.

It sits adjacent to Taiwanese semiconductor supplier Chang Chun Group's new factory and a proposed NRS Logistics facility.

