Knight-Swift snags former FedEx facility in Phoenix for $30M

PHOENIX — An Arizona commercial trucking company acquired a former FedEx facility in Phoenix for $30 million on Feb. 18.

AAA Cooper Transportation – an affiliate of Phoenix-based Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings – bought the property, at 7160 West Sherman St., from EQT Real Estate.

EQT had bought the facility from FedEx in 2021 for $24.1 million.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) ranks as the No. 10 largest public company in Arizona with $7.41 billion in revenue during the 2024 fiscal year, according to Phoenix Business Journal research.

