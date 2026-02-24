Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Knight-Swift snags former FedEx facility in Phoenix for $30M

Knight-Swift Transportation ranks as the No. 10 largest public company in Arizona with $7.41 billion in revenue during the 2024 fiscal year
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Big Rig
Posted

PHOENIX — An Arizona commercial trucking company acquired a former FedEx facility in Phoenix for $30 million on Feb. 18.

AAA Cooper Transportation – an affiliate of Phoenix-based Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings – bought the property, at 7160 West Sherman St., from EQT Real Estate.

EQT had bought the facility from FedEx in 2021 for $24.1 million.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE: KNX) ranks as the No. 10 largest public company in Arizona with $7.41 billion in revenue during the 2024 fiscal year, according to Phoenix Business Journal research.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen