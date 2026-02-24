Dallas Italian favorite il Bracco expands to Scottsdale with $100K art collection

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Il Bracco, one of the most popular Italian restaurants in Dallas, will be making its Arizona debut next month.

The restaurant, which is an original concept from Western Addition Restaurant Group, will open its first location outside of the Lone Star State in Scottsdale on March 30, the company announced Feb. 23.

Western Addition Restaurant Group operates several restaurant concepts in the Dallas and Houston areas, but sought out Scottsdale as its first expansion into another state as it starts its national growth strategy.

“Opening il Bracco in Scottsdale is an opportunity to share our signature blend of great food, thoughtful design and genuine hospitality with a whole new community,” Robert Quick, the founder, CEO and chief culinary officer of Western Addition, said in a statement.

