Kitchen on the Street, Knead Technologies partner with Phoenix to combat food waste

Phoenix-based nonprofit Kitchen on the Street is launching a food waste management pilot program with Alberta, Canada-based Knead Technologies to help Phoenix's Office of Environmental Programs reduce food waste in the Valley.

The pilot project, announced July 22, will involve collecting surplus food and compostable waste from local farms, grocery stores, restaurants, and cafes. Kitchen on the Street will leverage Knead Technologies’ logistics software and the city’s circular system to give back the excess food to those in need in Arizona.

After food is collected from areas around Phoenix, food will be reallocated through a network of volunteer delivery drivers. Food waste is directed to compost partners and redistributed with the goal of closing the loop on waste.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.