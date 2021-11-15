Kitchen and bath fixture manufacturer plans $300 million Casa Grande plant

Kohler Co., a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of kitchen and bathroom fixtures, engines and generators, and tile and lighting plans to construct a 1-million-square-foot manufacturing facility in Casa Grande that will eventually employ 425 people.

According to city of Casa Grande documents, Kohler plans to build the facility on 216 acres of land near Clayton and north Ethington roads. Construction is expected to take about 18 months, and the 425 jobs are expected to be created over a five-year time frame.

The initial capital investment for the construction and operation of the facility is expected to exceed $300 million, according to city documents.

Based on a study done by the Greater Phoenix Economic Council, over the next 10 years the project is expected to create $1.1 billion in economic output, and will directly create $166.8 million in personal income. Of the 425 jobs, a “significant number” are expected to have an hourly wage at least 75% higher than minimum wage, according to city documents.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.