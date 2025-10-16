Keebeck Real Estate invests in Life Time's first Arizona luxury residential project

PHOENIX — Life Time Living, an upscale multifamily residence connected to gym brand Life Time Fitness, is closer to opening its first location in Arizona following an investment from the real estate arm of Keebeck Wealth Management.

Keebeck Real Estate, an investment capability focused on private real estate opportunities that formed earlier this year, recently partnered with Life Time Living to bring an 11-story, high-end apartment complex to PV, the 100-acre transformation of the former Paradise Valley Mall led by Red Development.

Keebeck did not disclose the amount invested into the 327-unit project.

“Life Time Living at Paradise Valley aligns with our vision to back durable, experience-driven real estate in growth markets such as Phoenix,” Chris Robertson, the managing director of Keebeck Real Estate’s Arizona office. “This partnership brings together a best-in-class operator, an irreplaceable location, and a program that meets residents where they live with wellness, convenience, and community all in one address, all while maintaining the execution standards our investors expect.”

