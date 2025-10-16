Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Keebeck Real Estate invests in Life Time's first Arizona luxury residential project

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Life Time
Posted

PHOENIX — Life Time Living, an upscale multifamily residence connected to gym brand Life Time Fitness, is closer to opening its first location in Arizona following an investment from the real estate arm of Keebeck Wealth Management.

Keebeck Real Estate, an investment capability focused on private real estate opportunities that formed earlier this year, recently partnered with Life Time Living to bring an 11-story, high-end apartment complex to PV, the 100-acre transformation of the former Paradise Valley Mall led by Red Development.

Keebeck did not disclose the amount invested into the 327-unit project.

“Life Time Living at Paradise Valley aligns with our vision to back durable, experience-driven real estate in growth markets such as Phoenix,” Chris Robertson, the managing director of Keebeck Real Estate’s Arizona office. “This partnership brings together a best-in-class operator, an irreplaceable location, and a program that meets residents where they live with wellness, convenience, and community all in one address, all while maintaining the execution standards our investors expect.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

We're here to listen