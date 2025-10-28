Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KB Home acquires Queen Creek land for 500-home master-planned community

Los Angeles-based KB Home just closed on vacant land in Queen Creek with plans to build its own master-planned community with 500 homes.

To be called Olea Groves, the 115-acre community at the northeast corner of Meridian and Combs roads is across the street from the Queen Creek Olive Mill.

"Olea is olive in Italian," said Ryan Bashaw, president of KB Home’s Phoenix division.

Olea Groves will tie into the agritainment heritage of Queen Creek, Bashaw said. Plans call for developing pedestrian access to the Olive Mill, as well as to the nearby Schnepf Farms and multi-use trail systems throughout Queen Creek.

