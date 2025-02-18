Japan plays major role in Valley's MLB spring training economic effect

Not only are high-profile Japanese players expected to play a major role in Major League Baseball this upcoming season, but their impact will also spill over to the 2025 Cactus League spring training season, and give an added boost to the Valley economy.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, last year's World Series winners, will play a major part in the Cactus League-Japan connection. Historically, the Dodgers games have been one of the most attended in the Cactus League in the wake of the team signing three-time MVP Shoehei Ohtani in 2023, as well as Japanese standouts Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki.

The high-profile Japanese players are being followed to Arizona not just by Dodgers fans but dozens of members of Japanese media outlets. So many Japanese members of the media have asked for credentials, Camelback Ranch – the West Valley stadium where the Dodgers play during the Cactus League – does not have room for everyone in the existing press box.

