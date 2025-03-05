James Beard Award winner takes over former Sonic for new restaurant

GILBERT, AZ — Tucson’s Don Guerra has been recognized as one of the top bakers in the country. His next project is in a former fast-food restaurant in Gilbert.

Later this month, Guerra will be opening the first Don Guerra’s Barrio Bagel & Slice location in a former Sonic Drive-In at 689 N. Arizona Ave. He already operates the popular Barrio Bread, which is based in Tucson, but has a small presence in the Southeast Valley with a collaboration with Hayden Flour Mills and is only open on Tuesday.

Guerra, who won the James Beard Outstanding Baker prize in 2022, dubbed his new concept “a drive-thru worth driving through,” and has constructed a menu that includes some items already popular at Barrio Bread.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.