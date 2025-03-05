Watch Now
James Beard Award winner takes over former Sonic for new restaurant

Don Guerra is taking over the old Sonic near Arizona Avenue and Guadalupe Road in Gilbert
GILBERT, AZ — Tucson’s Don Guerra has been recognized as one of the top bakers in the country. His next project is in a former fast-food restaurant in Gilbert.

Later this month, Guerra will be opening the first Don Guerra’s Barrio Bagel & Slice location in a former Sonic Drive-In at 689 N. Arizona Ave. He already operates the popular Barrio Bread, which is based in Tucson, but has a small presence in the Southeast Valley with a collaboration with Hayden Flour Mills and is only open on Tuesday.

Guerra, who won the James Beard Outstanding Baker prize in 2022, dubbed his new concept “a drive-thru worth driving through,” and has constructed a menu that includes some items already popular at Barrio Bread.

