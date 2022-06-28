Italian authority names 3 Valley pizzerias among best in the US

Valley pizza aficionados wondering how the local pie scene stacks up with prominent locales such as New York or Chicago can take pride in knowing that at least three Phoenix metro restaurants are keeping up with the best of them.

The Valley restaurants were listed among the top 50 in the U.S., according to an Italian culinary authority, 50 Top Pizza. Only three metros — New York with nine restaurants and San Francisco and Portland with five each — had more restaurants on the list, and the Valley’s three matched Chicago and Miami.

The three Arizona restaurants were Pizzeria Bianco of Phoenix, which came in at No. 12; Pomo Pizzeria of Scottsdale, which ranked No. 38; and another Scottsdale location: Craft 64, which ranked No. 50.

Bianco’s founder Chris Bianco recently won a James Beard Foundation award for outstanding restaurateur during the 2022 event in Chicago. The Beard awards are largely considered the Oscars of the food world.

