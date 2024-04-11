Israeli water tech businesses eye Arizona for potential partnerships

PHOENIX — State officials brought together more than 20 Israeli water and agricultural technology companies for a two-day business attraction event this week in Arizona.

In partnership with the Consulate General of Israel in Los Angeles, the Arizona Commerce Authority hosted multiple meetings in Phoenix and Yuma on April 9-10.

"The goal of the mission is to highlight Arizona as a place for water technology companies and to connect innovative water technologies with water users in Arizona," an ACA spokesperson said in an email.

The Israeli companies were to meet with major water utilities, municipalities, other water technology businesses, universities and farmers for potential partnerships and opportunities.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.