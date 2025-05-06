Israeli health tech startups explore Phoenix expansion opportunities

A cohort of Israel-based startups in the mental health tech space is visiting Phoenix this week to meet with local health care players and learn about opportunities to expand into the Valley.

The three-day event is set for May 5-7 across several locations: at the Phoenix Bioscience Core, Mayo Clinic, Dignity Health and Greenberg Traurig law firm. Twelve startups are visiting, and their representatives will meet with leaders at Mayo Clinic, Banner Health, USAA, and other local health care organizations.

The event is being cohosted by mHealth Israel, a nonprofit that supports Israel’s health and medical technology community, and Bezyl, a Phoenix-based online platform that helps businesses grow their mental health capabilities through AI.

“The goal is ultimately to help them scale into the U.S., and we're trying to direct them through Arizona,” said Esther Howard, CEO of Bezyl and co-host of the event.

