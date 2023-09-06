ISA Industries has new date set by Arizona regulators for cease and desist hearing

PHOENIX — A hearing set by state regulators in a case alleging that ISA Industries Inc. committed Securities Act of Arizona violations has been moved to 2024.

Scottsdale-based law firm Weiss Brown, which is representing ISA Industries, filed a motion to continue the hearing from a previously scheduled date in August to allow sufficient time to complete an independent validation study of the company's fusion technology.

ISA claimed in the motion it must hire a nuclear fusion and physics expert to conduct the study, which "requires significant resources of time and money."

ISA Industries is a Phoenix-based startup focused on developing new clean energy. ISA Industries describes itself on its website as a "collective of entrepreneurs and engineers who believe that all energy should be inherently sustainable, affordable, and decentralized." The company said it develops "new sources of power that enable users to become energy independent."

