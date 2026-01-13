Investors grab Phoenix-area medical buildings as health care sector gains momentum

PHOENIX — Several medical real estate properties in metro Phoenix have changed hands over the past few weeks, an indication that the sector is on the radar of investors heading into 2026.

The medical office building (MOB) sector is a very stable asset class with increased investor interest expected this year due to consistent returns and predictable cash flow, said Julie Johnson, executive vice president at Colliers.

"With limited new construction of medical outpatient buildings in recent years the occupancy of existing buildings has increased along with the rent growth," Johnson said. "Medical buildings also have a strong tenant retention based on the cost and complexity of relocating clinical operations, therefore medical tenants renew most of the time when their lease expires which is very attractive to investors along with the long-term leases healthcare tenants typically sign.”

