Intel to cut nearly 400 jobs in Arizona as part of wider layoffs

Intel Corp. is laying off hundreds of workers in Arizona as part of the chipmaker’s overall plans to cut 15,000 jobs globally.

Santa Clara, California-based Intel (Nasdaq: INTL) on Wednesday filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification — or WARN notice — with the state of Arizona announcing plans to cut 385 jobs at its Ocotillo campus in Chandler. The job cuts represent fewer than 4% of the 12,000 workers it employs in Arizona.

Arizona companies with 100 or more employees are typically required to file WARN letters with the state ahead of mass layoffs or plant closings.

Intel's job cuts will add hundreds of skilled workers to the job pool at a time when Arizona is racing to prepare its workforce for an expected explosion of growth in its semiconductor and skilled manufacturing industries.

The layoffs in Arizona and across the country were expected as part of cost-cutting measures Intel announced in August after the company reported a $1.6 billion loss in the second quarter.

“As part of the broad-based cost savings plan we announced in August, we are making the hard but necessary decisions to reduce the size of our workforce,” Intel said in a statement. “These are the most difficult decisions we ever make, and we are treating people with care and respect. These changes support our strategy to become a leaner, simpler and more agile company as we position Intel for long-term sustainable growth.”

