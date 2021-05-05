Watch
Industrial development grows in Mesa as developers start 2 new projects

Posted at 8:59 AM, May 05, 2021
MESA, AZ — While the West Valley has dominated industrial construction for the past several years, the East Valley is also seeing construction of industrial projects continue as the asset class is faring better through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Los Angeles-based Abington Emerson Investments is building a three-building industrial complex near the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport that is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

The project will total 97,121 square feet and cost $15.5 million to develop. It will be located on 7.25 acres near Ray Road and 71st Street. An additional 2.2 acres is being marketed as a build-to-suit opportunity.

Read the full article at Phoenix Business Journal.

