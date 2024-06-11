Indoor golf simulator club and lounge opens in Chandler

Phoenix and the surrounding area are known for challenging golf courses. Now a new company in the East Valley is adding to the Valley’s golf economy by offering an indoor experience.

On June 10, Stinger’s Golf Club opened in Chandler near the intersection of Pecos and McQueen roads. The club has six state-of-the-art golf simulator bays, a 28-by-18-foot practice putting green, and a high-top bar serving elevated pub fare and a wide selection of hand-crafted cocktails and other beverages.

“The greater Phoenix area has always been an exceptional golf destination, but for all of the elite golf courses in our own backyard, the game is still inaccessible for many of us who call this place home,” Tyler Wilson, the founder of Stinger’s Golf Club, said in a statement. “Our mission is to create an inexpensive, non-intimidating golf experience accessible to all of our guests year-round, and we’re excited to build a new community of golfers around Stinger’s Golf Club.”

