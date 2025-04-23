Indianapolis steakhouse company picks Phoenix for first major expansion

Huse Culinary, an Indianapolis-based restaurant company, has chosen the Phoenix market for its first-ever expansion outside of Indiana.

The company will start with opening a location of its Harry & Izzy’s concept at the new PVdevelopment at the former Paradise Valley Mall site in Phoenix. The company’s CEO told the Business Journal that it is exploring bringing other brands under the Huse Culinary umbrella to the Valley, particularly in Scottsdale.

“We think Scottsdale is very complementary to our brands,” Craig Huse, the CEO of Huse Culinary, said.

