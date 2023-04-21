Indianapolis insurance giant Elevance Health inks East Valley office lease

Elevance Health inked a lease in a flex office space near the Loop 101 and Loop 202 interchange in Chandler.

The Indianapolis-based insurance firm took 32,568 square feet at the San Tan Tech Center, at 145 S. 79th St., near Chandler Boulevard and McClintock Drive.

ViaWest Group announced on LinkedIn that Elevance Health had signed the lease at the property. Savills' Jesse Danzig represented Elevance Health in the deal while JLL's Mark Gustin and James Cornish are the listing brokers for the San Tan Tech Center, ViaWest announced.

ViaWest previously owned the center until December 2018, when it sold the property to Los Angeles-based Held Properties Inc. for $22.75 million, according to an affidavit of property value recorded in the Maricopa County Recorder's Office. ViaWest manages the San Tan Tech Center for the current ownership.

